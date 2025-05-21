FAAN aligns with global standards through innovation, training and staff welfare- Emiola

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Director of Human Resources at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Dr Lukman Emiola, has revealed that the agency is undergoing a sweeping transformation to align with global best practices in airport management, driven by innovation, strategic training, and robust staff welfare programmes.

In an exclusive interview with THE DAILY TIMES, Dr Emiola highlighted the current administration’s commitment to human capital development as a key component in achieving the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He credited the FAAN Managing Director, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, for leading a new vision that prioritises competence, efficiency, and international collaboration.

According to him, FAAN has adopted a rigorous training framework, aiming for 85 per cent annual personnel training, particularly within safety-critical departments such as security, fire and operations. “We are strategically closing gaps identified in past audits and ensuring our personnel are adequately certified. Our training school, endorsed by ICAO, is now operational with qualified instructors, and we’ve eliminated favouritism in training selections,” he stated.

On infrastructure development, Dr Emiola said FAAN is equipping airports with modern scanners and tools, ensuring trained staff are matched with the appropriate operational equipment. “We are aligning action with intention. By the end of our first four-year term, the results will be evident across Nigerian airports,” he said.

He disclosed that FAAN’s renewed focus on training and technical competence may soon see it exporting talent to neighbouring African countries. “We are now being invited globally. I just returned from Amsterdam, where I presented at the Smart Airports conference. Nigerian aviation professionals can now compete internationally,” he added.

Dr Emiola emphasised the need for continuous funding to meet the demands of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and green airport infrastructure. “Airports are evolving into commercial and entertainment hubs. We need more resources to keep pace,” he noted.

On staff remuneration, the FAAN HR Director said the agency recently began paying arrears on the federal minimum wage increase, alongside implementing the new wage structure. “We don’t make empty promises. As at this month, we’ve paid four months’ arrears and will complete the rest soon. Staff motivation is key to performance,” he said.

He acknowledged the challenges of managing over 10,000 staff but insisted on open communication and empathetic leadership. “Leadership is not about titles; it’s about offering solutions and giving people hope that something can be done,” he said.

Looking ahead, Dr Emiola projected significant gains in training, safety, and international collaborations. He also affirmed FAAN’s readiness to partner with state governments and private investors on airport development through frameworks like Public-Private Partnerships.

“We are open to collaborations. From inter-agency cooperation to partnering with state governments like Niger, we are embracing all avenues to elevate FAAN to world-class status,” he concluded.