Ezekwesili reacts as senate justifies N57.6 Billion luxury vehicles

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has slammed the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Services, Sunday Karimi, over the justification for the planned purchase of N57.6 billion luxury vehicles for lawmakers despite the uproar by Nigerians.

Naija News recalls that Karimi, during an interview with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly decided to buy the luxury cars for lawmakers because of durability and maintenance for four years.

He further stated that Nigerians were picking on lawmakers but ignoring ministers.

According to him, some ministers have more than three Land Cruisers, Prado and other vehicles and questions are not asked.

Reacting via a post on X, Ezekwesili described Karimi’s justification as ‘disgraceful and disgusting’, saying the Nigerian lawmakers lack wisdom.

She added that Nigeria’s democracy can only be delivered when people like Karimi, who think the public office is a place to live largely and indulge in corruption are never elected.

She wrote: “@SundayKarimi of the @NGRSenate whose sole argument for wasting public resources to purchase Luxury SUV vehicles for members of the @nassnigeria at this time of National FINANCIAL DISTRESS is, “it is not only Lawmakers that are irresponsible. Ministers and Local Government Chairmen all have 4-6 Land-cruisers so you citizens should stop disturbing us, naaa”.

“Utterly disgraceful and disgusting act of tone-deafness on display. Let me kindly ask you and your colleagues to please read the following scriptures as wisdom appears to be away from you all on this matter that enrages your Citizens:

Luke 17:27, Matthew 24:38-39. Continue if it pays you but do not say Citizens did not help you to act wisely.

“I decided to know more about the antecedents of Senator Sunday Karimi @SundayKarimi on the World Wide Web known as the Internet.

“I found not a single FootPrint other than his many annoying statements justifying he and his colleagues’ insensitive and wasteful use of scarce public money to purchase Luxury SUVs for all of them @nassnigeria @NGRSenate and @HouseNGR at a time of National Famine when Citizens are distressed.

“Our Democracy will deliver when those like him who see public office as a place to “live large and indulge their debauchery” can never be elected or appointed into office. This is a Task that Must be Done by Enlightened, Empowered and Engaged Citizens as Electorates.”

