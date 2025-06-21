June 21, 2025
Ezekwesili flay’s FG over Natasha’s arraignment

By DailyTimesNGR
Dr. Oby Ezekwesili

By Agency Report

Former minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has slammed the arraignment of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing it as a politically motivated act carried out by the federal government on behalf of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and his allies.

Ezekwesili made the statement in a post on her X handle on Thursday, shortly after Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan appeared before the Federal Capital Territory High Court over criminal defamation charges.

The charges, brought by the Nigerian government, are linked to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations of sexual harassment against Akpabio.

Describing the court proceedings as a “gross abuse of power,” Ezekwesili accused the government of weaponising legal processes to silence dissent and suppress accountability.

She argued that the entire exercise was a distraction designed to shield powerful figures from scrutiny.

She noted that the Senator was being punished not for wrongdoing, but for demanding a fair hearing and accountability.

Ezekwesili expressed concern over what she sees as a growing pattern of repression and authoritarianism in the Tinubu administration.

She further criticised the federal government’s legal team for requesting that the court deny bail and remand Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan in prison until her trial begins in September 2025. The presiding judge, however, rejected the request and granted bail.

In her statement, Ezekwesili said: “Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was arraigned in the FCT High Court by lawyers of the Federal Government of Nigeria to prosecute her for ‘criminal defamation’ on behalf of Senator Akpabio and his allies.”

