Ezekwesili flay’s FG over Natasha’s arraignment

By Agency Report

Former minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has slammed the arraignment of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing it as a politically motivated act carried out by the federal government on behalf of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and his allies.

Ezekwesili made the statement in a post on her X handle on Thursday, shortly after Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan appeared before the Federal Capital Territory High Court over criminal defamation charges.

The charges, brought by the Nigerian government, are linked to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations of sexual harassment against Akpabio.

Describing the court proceedings as a “gross abuse of power,” Ezekwesili accused the government of weaponising legal processes to silence dissent and suppress accountability.

She argued that the entire exercise was a distraction designed to shield powerful figures from scrutiny.

She noted that the Senator was being punished not for wrongdoing, but for demanding a fair hearing and accountability.

Ezekwesili expressed concern over what she sees as a growing pattern of repression and authoritarianism in the Tinubu administration.

She further criticised the federal government’s legal team for requesting that the court deny bail and remand Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan in prison until her trial begins in September 2025. The presiding judge, however, rejected the request and granted bail.

In her statement, Ezekwesili said: “Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was arraigned in the FCT High Court by lawyers of the Federal Government of Nigeria to prosecute her for ‘criminal defamation’ on behalf of Senator Akpabio and his allies.”