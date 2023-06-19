Explosive Export Empowerment: SkiBusiness Solutions LTD Empowers Businesses with Informative Seminars on International Trade

To equip local businesses, especially in the South East Region with the necessary tools and knowledge to expand their global reach SkiBusiness Solutions LTD successfully conducted a series of three enlightening seminars between 11th and 13th June 2023.

The seminars aimed to educate entrepreneurs and enterprises on the complexities of exportation and provided valuable insights into the export process.

The inaugural seminar, which took place on June 11th at the Sharon Hall GRA in Onitsha, Anambra, raised awareness among participants regarding the significance of exports to the Nigerian economy.

Additionally, it emphasized the advantages of engaging in exportation and provided valuable insights on identifying export products, sourcing strategies, and the major reasons for attendees to seriously consider venturing into exports.

The second seminar, held on June 12th, occurred at the prestigious Soprum Hotel and Suites in Onitsha, Anambra state. Distinguished professionals and consultants, equipped with vast experience in international trade, shared their expertise and presented practical strategies to tackle common challenges faced by businesses entering the global market.

Some of the speakers included; Dr. Pauline Obianuko from Raw Materials and Research Development Council, Mr. Emmanuel Nwalor from the export department of Fidelity Bank, Dr. Anikwe Uchenna who is one of SkiBusiness Solutions’ trusted consultants, Mr. Taofiq Seun and Mr. Okoro Uchenna from IITA and also Dr. Jay Ugwu from Japal inspection agency.

The seminar focused on exploring the fundamental aspects of exporting goods and services. Participants were provided with a comprehensive overview of the export process, which encompassed market research, documentation, logistics, and compliance.

Attendees actively participated in interactive activities, case studies, and networking opportunities, fostering an environment of collaboration and knowledge sharing among entrepreneurs who shared similar aspirations.

Concluding the seminar series on June 13th, SkiBusiness Solutions LTD organized an intensive workshop at the Sacred Heart Parish, Odoakpu Onitsha Anambra State.

This hands-on session allowed participants to delve deeper into the intricacies of international trade and provided practical guidance on managing risks, and establishing robust supply chains. Additionally, participants were trained extensively on mechanized agriculture and greenhouse farming for exportation.

There was also a one- on one consultation session for participants where the CEO of Skibusiness solution answered their individual questions.

Throughout the three-day event, SkiBusiness Solutions underscored the importance of leveraging technology and digital platforms to streamline export operations.

Entrepreneurs left the event inspired and equipped with invaluable insights to effectively position their offerings in the global marketplace.

The company’s commitment to providing entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools they need to unlock their global potential resonated well with attendees, who expressed gratitude for the actionable insights provided.

Mrs. Queen Onyinye Okpa, CEO of SkiBusiness Solutions LTD, expressed her satisfaction with the success of the seminars, stating, “We aim to empower local businesses and enable them to seize opportunities in the global market. We believe that sharing knowledge and expertise is crucial for their success.

We are thrilled to witness the enthusiasm and eagerness of our participants to embrace export opportunities.”

Chairman of Ski Business Solutions Ltd. Hon. Mac Itachu said the seminar is the company’s private sector initiative to create awareness of the need for business people in the South East Region of Nigeria that are already importers to understand the need to export non-oil products in other to make it easier for them to have access to Forex.

The seminars hosted by SkiBusiness Solutions LTD have undoubtedly contributed to the growth and development of local businesses seeking to expand their horizons.

By equipping entrepreneurs with the necessary skills, knowledge, and resources, SkiBusiness Solutions LTD continues to play a pivotal role in promoting economic growth and fostering international trade within the region.

Ski Business Solutions Ltd’s subsidiary has licensed Domestic Export Warehouse in Akwuke, Enugu state, South East of Nigeria. They hope to make the place functional before the end of the year. This Domestic Export Warehouse they hope will ease the bottle neck involved in export in the region.

As businesses depart from these seminars, armed with new insights and strategies, the stage is set for them to embark on successful international ventures, confident in their ability to navigate the complexities of global trade and build a strong presence on the international stage.