Explosion: Rep member, Akande-Sadipe, calls for arrest of illegal miners

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Honourable Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has described Tuesday’s explosion in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, as tragic, adding that relevant authorities must bring the perpetrators to book.

Akande-Sadipe, who chairs the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges, said the tragic explosion, which shook Ibadan, was sad.

According to a statement by her Special Adviser (SA), Media and Publicity, Lekan Olusada,

she noted that the avoidable incident had left the community in mourning, with fatalities and loss of properties.

Akande-Sadipe said she extended her thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families.

Recognising the immense pain and sorrow that accompanies such tragedy, Akande-Sadipe said she stood in unwavering solidarity with the community during this challenging time.

READ ALSO: How Soludo Administration Is Promoting Peace And

The lawmaker also emphasised the need for collective support within the community, urging relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the causes of the explosion.

“How could such explosives be stored in a residential neighbourhood? Understanding the root causes is deemed essential to prevent such tragedies in the future, ensuring the safety and well-being of communities.

“In these trying times, let us unite in grief, support one another and extend a helping hand to those in need.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace; and may their families find the strength to endure this painful loss,” the lawmaker said.