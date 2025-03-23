Explosion: NARTPAN calls for CNG safety awareness for motorists

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The National Road Travelers and Motor Parks Association of Nigeria (NARTPAN) has called for increased sensitisation of motorists on the safe use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) following the tragic explosion in Karu, Abuja.

NARTPAN President, Alhaji Ilyasu Haruna-Muhammed, who extended condolences to the federal government and families of victims, attributed the severity of the explosion to heavy traffic in the area. He explained that a tanker was stationed nearby when a vehicle with a locally fabricated CNG system exploded, triggering an inferno that claimed lives, destroyed property, and left multiple casualties.

Haruna-Muhammed expressed concern over the use of cooking gas instead of certified CNG systems in vehicles, describing it as a major safety risk. He urged the Tinubu administration to prioritise public safety and not rely solely on the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) for enforcement.

Highlighting global best practices, he revealed that NARTPAN had partnered with Sahamitr Pressure Container, a Thailand-based manufacturer of automotive LPG and CNG cylinders, to ensure safety compliance. He encouraged the federal government to engage international partners for improved CNG safety standards, citing examples from South Africa, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

The NARTPAN president also called for a nationwide deployment of fire service stations along highways, similar to police checkpoints, to enable rapid emergency response.

He further urged the Minister of Works, David Umahi, to collaborate with NARTPAN, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and firefighters to prevent future disasters.