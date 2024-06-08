Explore the beauty of nature at Sumu Wildlife Park

By Orji Onyekwere

Taste the safari experience here in West Africa at Sumu Wildlife park which is one of the newest tourist sites being developed by the Bauchi State government as part of efforts at improving leisure, entertainment and tourism in the state.

Like the popular saying goes, “Nothing beats the beauty of nature’. Sumu Wildlife Park is a proper description of nature at its glory.

The park has diverse flora and fauna riches that would interest visitors. It also has many tourism support facilities such as accommodation lodges and restaurant showcasing the delicacies of Bauchi State.

It’s a perfect gateway for families, wildlife enthusiast and photographers that want to experience the serenity and beauty of nature.

The wildlife at Sumu are people-friendly, and you’re sure of a sighting of the majestic giraffes or the grazing zebras. It is one of the most underrated tourism spots in Nigeria

This nature’s gift was formally opened in 2015 by the Bauchi State Government but was established in 2006 with the generous donation of large numbers of wildlife species from the Namibian Government.

Records from the state’s archive show over 279 animals were donated, including 21 red hartebeests, 56 common impalas, 10 giraffes, 53 Burchell’s zebras, 23 blue wildebeests, 24 onyxes, 26 kudus, 52 springboks and 14 elands.