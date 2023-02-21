Explore CSR partnerships with mutual trust, experts urge stakeholders

By Godwin Anyebe

With recommendation in some quarters making it mandatory for companies to spend two per cent of their profits on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), both the corporate and the non-profits are looking forward to new partnerships for carrying out social work for sustainable and inclusive development.

Speaking on this development, a Rights Activist, Debo Adeniran, the convener of Committee against corrupt leaders (CACOL) said that in the last sixty seven years Nigeria has failed to deliver to the poorest of the poor.

Adeniran who made this known to The Daily Times recently in Lagos said; “now given the communication channels, the radio channels, we as a country are in for a very serious social unrest which is not a good sign for our growth. Innovation must become part of the thought process related to the partnership between companies and NGOs”.

According to him, charitable trust, called for strong compliance checks about the projects carried out through CSR.

“A long term vision for NGOs, corporate and mutual respect for each other is a must.

“Partnerships were necessary because it was not the job of corporate to work for development. There could also be a lot of cross learning through these partnerships,” he said.

He pointed out that, “partnerships are not just about funding but about a dialogue that should continue for a long time. CSR has to become a thought process and not just delivering on various projects. NGOs should not just ask for money but involve the corporates in the thought process related to CSR.”

Also speaking, a brand management consultant, Ibrahim Omale told Daily Times that, “transparency and mutual benefits should be the basic criteria for long term relationships between NGOs and the corporates.”

Omale regretted that there was a great urban rural divide in Nigeria. While on one side cities are growing and on the other grassroots people are devoid of basic facilities. People think corruption is the biggest problem but if you see at the ground level you see that funds are not even being disbursed.

“Disabled people should be seen as assets by the corporate world and the latter should lend out a helping hand to them. Disability cuts across communities. CSR should be a tool to help the disabled people in leading a meaningful life.” He stated.

