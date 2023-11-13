Experts to explore solutions on housing deficit

By Nsikak Ekpenyong

Some experts in the housing sector are to brainstorm on the challenges and solutions at the 7th Real Estate and Construction Expo (RECON EXPO 2023).

The conference theme is: “Stimulating National Economic Growth Through Real Estate Investment, Infrastructure and Technology.”

Chairman of Real Estate and Construction Expo (RECON), Dr Johnson Anene, told journalists yesterday in Abuja that RECON was a leading exhibition on housing, construction and environment in Nigeria.

According to him, the Expo is designed to promote the economic interest of participants and advance the economic development of Nigeria through private and public Sector Investments in Housing, Infrastructure and safe environment.

Anene said: “RECON Expo is an annual real estate event organised by RECON EXPO Ltd, Shelter Aid Ltd, Afrinex West Africa Ltd in conjunction with Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), with support from Federal Ministry of Housing, FCT Administration, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FEWACCI), West African Ceramics Ltd (Royal Ceramics) Tata – John Deere Group and a host of other public and private sector organisations.

“The expo has recorded huge successes in the past six editions and we look forward to an event more successful event this year.”

He added that the expo “is intended to drive more investment into real estate, constructions and other sectors alike.

“It will feature exhibitions, conferences, Business to Business (B2B), Business to Government (B2G), and business networking.

“Exhibitors will have the opportunity to showcase, promote, and sell their products and services while participants will have the opportunity to buy housing, building materials and mortgages at Discounted Rates, and also network and explore new business, investment opportunities in addition to learning new building technologies through our trainings and enlightenment programs.

“The real estate sector is not just a very important sector of any country’s economy, it is the economic engine of the world and responsible for driving economic growth. Real estate becomes the core when it comes to building cities, towns and communities development.

“The real estate investment has over the years enhanced the economic development of countries like Brazil, Taiwan, United Arab Emirate, China, Russia, Indonesia, and South Africa, to mention a few. Real estate sector in other climes contribute hugely to Gross Domestic Product.

“In the United States of America and United Kingdom, you have contributions of 18 to 20 per cent to GDP.

“In Nigeria, statistics indicate that housing contributes a meagre percentage of about 0.5 per cent.

“This is why the annual RECON Expo continued to create awareness for people to tap into the benefits embedded in the real estate sector and invest in it for both economic and social considerations.”

RECON 2023 provides an array of real estate opportunities for people in the housing sector.

“It is where construction companies realtors, mortgage brokers, home appliance vendors, carpenters, interior designers and the likes connect to leverage on available opportunities in real estate business.

“RECON affords you the opportunity to learn about government support, incentives and allows you connect with certified realtors.

“Also, there will be launch and presentation of different products after which the Buyers – Sellers Forum that will allow buyers purchase these products at discounted rates will commence.”

He concluded that the three-day Expo scheduled from 21st- 23rd November 2023 is expected to have over 150 exhibitors and 20,000 participants from various parts of Nigeria and across the world.

“It is open to real estate developers, investors, mortgage bankers, building materials suppliers, professionals and practitioners in real and construction industry, the diplomatic communities, MDAs, NGOs, Associations, Professional Bodies, Trade Unions and the public,” he added.

