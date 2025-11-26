Experts focus on survival of Nigerian carriers on London Route

Following Air Peace’s recent entry into the London Heathrow market, aviation leaders will meet in Lagos to assess how Nigerian airlines can strengthen their long-term survival on the route. The event aims to evaluate strategic and operational realities faced by local carriers competing in one of the world’s most demanding international markets.

Organisers said the dialogue will equip operators with insights that support resilience and sustained performance.

Former Director General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Dr Harold Demuren, will deliver the keynote address. Air Peace Chairman, Dr Allen Onyema, will chair the session scheduled for Wednesday, 26 November, at the NCAA Annexe Training Centre in Lagos. According to organisers, the forum will highlight factors that influence the survival of local airlines on long-haul routes and guide the sector towards sustainable growth.

Chief Operating Officer, Saptco Communication Limited, Mr Sam Adurogboye, explained that the session, themed “International Politics: The Survival of Nigerian Carriers on the London Route,” will present practical insights for operators. He stated that long-haul operations demand clarity on cost structure, partnerships, regulatory expectations, and international positioning.

He added that the dialogue intends to deepen understanding of risks and opportunities that shape airline survival.

Adurogboye noted that Nigerian airlines face intense competition from established foreign carriers on the London corridor. He said these rivals operate with stronger networks, larger fleets, and advantageous cost models. Therefore, the forum will examine how domestic operators can build competitive survival strategies despite historic disadvantages. He emphasised that the analysis will help operators identify their strengths and close operational gaps affecting profitability.

He added that Air Peace remains the only Nigerian carrier currently serving the London route. Meanwhile, local airlines must address commercial pressure such as rising fuel costs, limited aircraft availability, and fluctuating exchange rates.

He said these realities complicate survival planning, particularly for routes that require long-range aircraft, high reliability, and consistent service quality.

The meeting will evaluate how operators can remain resilient under these constraints.

According to Adurogboye, the event will also highlight policy gaps that weaken airline competitiveness. He explained that some existing frameworks require review to support Nigerian carriers, particularly on international routes where negotiations influence traffic rights. He stressed that policy clarity is vital to the survival of local airlines, as inconsistent support can affect long-term planning and investment confidence.

Dr Demuren, widely respected for his expertise in aviation regulation and safety oversight, will guide discussions on international diplomacy and route sustainability. He is expected to examine how Nigerian airlines can negotiate better terms, improve cost efficiency, and maintain compliance with international standards.

His presentation will outline strategies that strengthen airline survival through improved oversight, modern fleet planning, and sound operational management.

Saptco Communication Limited said the forum reflects its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s aviation knowledge base.

Adurogboye explained that informed engagement remains a crucial factor in the survival of domestic airlines, especially when competing on long-haul routes with tight margins.