Experts converge at the inaugural iCre8 conference discussing the future of creativity

Nakestudios has just held its inaugural iCre8 conference themed, Exploring the transformative power of creativity in shaping the future of industries.

The conference was expository has it had industry experts share major insights into the creative industries, its role in the society and how viable means of livelihood can be achieved.

Seasoned professionals from photography, public relations, finance, tech, digital arts and events all graced the occasion offering insights into their creative process, experiences and ideas.

Opening the conference, Boluwaji Apanisile, the convener of iCre8 conference gave a welcome address which was immediately followed by a keynote speech by Jide Benson, a prolific public relations expert and a Jack of a few trades.

He quickened the hearts and ears of the attendees with his charge which paved way for the sessions to get running.

Apansile moderated the first session which had Iroko Adesola, Oluwaseun Adetifa, Tolu Olorundnero and Jide Benson give insights into personal branding, public relations, nurturing creative ideas and placing oneself on an evolving platform so as to meet the ever demanding industry.

The experiences and accomplishments of the panelists in the first session was rather inspiring and educative as attendees got the needed fuel to pursue their creative passion with newfound zeal.

After a successful first session a break followed which provided an avenue for networking as attendees met with peers, mentors, and industry experts.

The second session moderated by Apanisile took place shortly after and it featured experts who shed lights on tech, finance and digital arts.

Johnson Owoeye, Gbemiga Agbedejobi and Tunji Ekeade were the panelist in this session as they shared detailed insights on the role of technology, finance and digital arts in the execution of creative ideas.

Owoeye conversations highlighted how integral technology has become in running today’s business explaining how it can get creatives to work efficiently, effectively and achieve deliverables in record time.

Agbedejobi discussed the importance of finance offering insights on sourcing funds and strategical deployment in achieving tangible results.

It’s noteworthy that the iCre8 inaugural conference was a resounding success leaving attendees with a wealth of knowledge and the motivation to pursue their creative endeavors.

Johnvents Industries limited, ERCAS Integrated Solutions Limited, Casper Technologies limited and KGDN Technologies Ltd were the sponsors of the conference with partnerships from Daza Events, CAST PR, Blackdrum TV, Irock Event Securities, Absolute Keepsakes and a few others.