Expert urges supply chain education to boost Nigeria’s economic growth

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

A supply chain management (SCM) expert, Yetunde Adeoye, has called for the inclusion of SCM courses in Nigerian high schools and universities, emphasising the sector’s critical role in driving industrial efficiency and economic expansion.

Adeoye, the managing partner at ADKO Investment Limited, stated that structured academic programmes would bridge the skills gap and prepare graduates for careers in logistics, procurement, and supply chain operations.

Speaking at a conference with Nigerian educators, she noted that despite the growing demand for skilled supply chain professionals, many graduates enter the field without formal training, forcing businesses to spend heavily on in-house training. She stressed that with Nigeria’s expanding industries—ranging from agriculture and manufacturing to oil and gas—there is an urgent need for professionals who can optimise supply chains to enhance productivity and profitability.

Adeoye highlighted the impact of SCM on global competitiveness, pointing out that efficient supply chain operations reduce costs, streamline production, and improve market positioning. She argued that Nigeria must develop a workforce capable of navigating complex global trade dynamics, particularly with the rise of digital supply chains and automation. Without a strong SCM foundation, she warned, inefficiencies would persist across key sectors, limiting economic growth.

Calling for government and private-sector collaboration, Adeoye urged the Nigerian Ministry of Education to integrate SCM into business and engineering programmes. She also advocated for partnerships between universities and industry players to provide students with hands-on training, internships, and real-world exposure.

Additionally, she emphasised the need for private-sector investment in SCM education through scholarships, research funding, and technology-driven learning facilities.

Adeoye underscored that strengthening Nigeria’s SCM capabilities would not only create employment opportunities for young graduates but also position the country as a hub for supply chain excellence in Africa. She stressed that with the right policies and investments, Nigeria could leverage its strategic location and growing industrial base to become a key player in regional and global trade.