Expert urges Dana to explore nontraditional routes

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

As Dana Air takes to the sky after three months of rigorous audit by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) , the management of the airline has been urged to explore their nontraditional routes in order to survive the competition on ground

Aviation analyst, Mr Olumide Ohunayo in an exclusive interview said with the new airlines on board, Dana needed to brace up in order to withstand the competition.

According Ohunayo, the airline needed to introduce best of fares as their return will expand the market capacity.

He also called on the management of terminals to increase the capacity of screening points and extend the operating hours of some of the airports to have more flights which will generate more revenue, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Ohunayo said Dana was coming at the right time as the yuletide season was fast approaching with election campaign also around the corner.

The aviation analyst said it was an opportunity to boost auxiliary services at the airport.

Ohunayo noted that with the return of the airline, it has shown that NCAA has increased the surveillance of the economic team of the NCAA which has been in controversy adding that airlines have increased their economic base.

