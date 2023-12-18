Expert tasks FG on agribusiness support to address high unemployment rate

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Executive Director, Leventis Foundation, Nigeria, Dr Hope Usieta, has called on the federal government to support graduates in agribusiness with grants and start-up parks to enable them to set up their own businesses and become employers of labour.

Usieta made the call during the Leventis Foundation class of 2023 graduation ceremony, in Abuja.

He also called on the government to support the foundation to expand its infrastructure in order for it to lift more Nigerian youths out of the street.

“We want the government to come in to support the area of expanding our infrastructure, so that we can accommodate more students. But importantly, after training we want them to provide like a startup pack like a grant to enable them start up their own business, that will encourage us to be very serious in advancing the sorts of changes Nigerians want to see in the agribusiness sector.

“Also, the support will as well, improve their livelihoods and then bring about the sort of economic activity that we want to see happening in the society.” He said

According to the Director, beyond the training offered to the graduans, the foundation also provide a microcredit support for them to help them establish after the one year extensive training as well as monthly stipends to encourage the in the course of the training.

“Most of them that have graduated before today have gone on to set up their own businesses and they are thriving, producing food that are very much needed in this country. They are also employing various youths around the enterprises that that they have set up. So for us as a foundation. We’re very proud to identify with the FCT administration, given their commitment to see that our youth engaged in meaningful business.”

Also speaking, FCT Mandate Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development, Lawan Geidam who admitted that the Institute has made significant impact since its inception, opined that the institution has successfully trained hundreds of youths in good agricultural practices in line with global best practices.

“And I will say that the feedback from past graduates attest to their success in their chosen vacations and the invaluable contribution to the food production system in the FCT. Let me take this opportunity to assure you that the FCT secretariat will continue to do its best to address the challenges faced by the institution to improve your operational activities and will also strengthen our post¬-graduation mentorship program.

“To the graduating students, I encourage you to take the skills you have acquired here seriously and use them to positively impact your various communities. Also, as you embark on your journey, I asked you to try and avoid actions that could hinder your potentials to add value to the society. You must see this as a golden opportunity to better your lives.”