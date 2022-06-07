Excluding me on ballot will be a recipe for crisis – Governor Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has kicked against removing his name from the ballot in today’s convention.

Bello warned the All Progressives Congress that such a decision will be a recipe for crisis in the party. Recall that the governor stormed out of a meeting with his fellow APC governors after it was resolved that the presidency should go to the South.

The APC governors also forwarded five names to President Buhari to pick his consensus candidate and Governor Yahaya Bello’s name was conspicuously absent.

Speaking to state house correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari today June 7th, Governor Bello said there is a conspiracy against him, accusing the APC northern governors and some elite of gang-up. According to him, he wasn’t consulted before the APC governors came up with the decision to back a Southern president.

Describing himself as a leading aspirant that would win overwhelmingly if the process is transparent and credible, Bello said the only thing that could make him not contest the presidential primary is only if President Buhari tells him to step down.

He said there was no need for him to be excluded in the primary, claiming that he represents the youths and the downtrodden.

