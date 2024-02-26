Excitement as Celestine Umeri leads over 4000 ‘Obedient youths’ to PDP

By Nosa Àkenzua

It was fantastically exciting as over one 4000 Obidient Youths under Team Update Good Governance convened by Hon Celestine Umeri , Executive Assistant on Political Matters to , Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori , Executive Governor of Delta State officially defected to the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP at the Government Field, Agbor.

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta North Senatorial District , Deacon Moses Iduh during his speech expressed optimism that the youths have soon preparedness to collapse Team Update for Good Governance into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) saying that it was a welcomed development.

The Delta State Chairman of the PDP, Olorogun , Barr. Kingsley Esiso (Oruese) posited that the next umbrella party remains the only political party with the wellbeing of the masses at heart.

READ ALSO: Falana writes AGF over NLC planned mass protest

He urged the youths in their numbers to remain resilient , focus and determined to actually their potentials assuring that there was no new comer in the PDP.

Barr. Esiso officially welcomed the defectors to the umbrella party . He charged to return to their various wards and register as member of the PDP to enhance active participation .

President , Team Update for Good Governance , Hon. Celestine Umeri during his address made the clarification that the Obidient Youth Movement is about the ideology of good governance and youths inclusiveness in active Politics and not about any Political party. He averred that it was based on the proven track records of Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori ,JP that made the Obidient Youths under Team Update for Good Governance sphere of influence to mobilize for His Excellency , during the March 18 , 2023 Gubernatorial poll.

He acknowledged the leadership prowess of the immediate past Delta Governor ,Sen. Dr Ifeany Okowa (CON) saying that his SmartAgenda and #StrongerDelta Vision which Governor Oborevwori is advancing through the M. O. R. Agenda domesticated good governance via unmatched Infrastructural cum human capital development.

The budding politician assured that young inclusiveness in governance and politics robustly amplified through the appointment of youths into different offices in the Oborevwori-led administration speaks for itself. He urged the leadership of the party to continue to carry the youths along in the scheme of things as they made up a very significant percentage of the electorates. Hon. Umeri implored Delta youths to join the PDP and support the governor to succeed for the benefit of all Deltans.

The immediate past Delta Governor and vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the 2023 poll , Sen. ,Dr Ifeany Okowa who received a resounding ovation as he mounts the podium revealed that the events of the last general proved that the youths sent a message and that their voice must be addressed.

He eulogized Obidient Youths Movement, under the Team Update for Good Governance for taken a decisive decision to officially join the People’s Democratic Party, PDP while assuring that the political space remain accommodating for the youths to contribute their own quota towards nation building.

The foremost Leader applauded Governor Oborevwori for his youths friendly disposition and policy. His Excellency welcomed Team Update for Good Governance into the umbrella party. Dr Okowa equally harped on the need to carry women along especially the female youths .

The Senior Political Adviser to the Governor , Sen. Emmanuel Aguariavwodo who Represented His Excellency, Elder Sheriff Oborevwori stated that the Delta Governor is proud of the defection of Team Update for Good Governance into the People’s Democratic Party, PDP saying that it is a new dawn for youths inclusiveness in governance and active partisan Politics while urging them to keep the flag flying.