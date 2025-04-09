Ex-STF Commander Agundu, lauds GOC Oyinlola, for containing Plateau Killings

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A former Special Military Task Force Commander in Plateau State, Maj.-Gen. Augustine Agundu, has lauded the efforts of the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Folusho Oyinlola, for deploying strategies in containing the Killings in Bokkos LGA of the State.

Agundu who was a guest on the Channels Television’s Morning Brief, said the new GOC who also doubles as the Commander Operation Safe (OPSH), deployed military intelligence, building on the successes of past Commanders to handle the situation.

He said the casualties would have been more, if not for the bravery of the fine officer.

“Troops from Operation Safe Haven “are doing good work to make sure it doesn’t get out of hand”, he said.

He stressed that significant efforts are in place to prevent further bloodshed and stabilize the situation.

Reporting the issues as it broke, our correspondent gathered that more troops were immediately deployed to the general area to chase and beef up the community.

The quick intervention led to recovery of arms from the assailants as they abandoned their weapons due to superior fire power.

Spokesman for the Operation, Major Samson Zhakom, in a statement sent to newsmen, said that during the operation, troops made contact, overwhelmed and forced the attackers to abandon 1 AK-47 rifle and 6 motorcycles.

“Troops exploited the general area and observed traces of blood along the withdrawal route of the criminals.

“Through further exploitation of the attacked locations in Bokkos, troops on 3 April 2025, conducted clearance operations at Hurti community having observed the activities of militias within the mountainous area.

“Troops engaged the criminals with a high volume of fire, forcing them to withdraw in disarray. The area was combed by troops and 1 locally fabricated pistol, 6 rounds of 9mm and 4 motorcycles were recovered.

“Troops are currently dominating the general area to neutralise the fleeing criminals”, he said.

Also acknowledging the efforts of the GOC, the Plateau State Youth Council, said the work done so far by the Commander saved so many lives during the unfortunate incident.

Chairman of the group, Panan Gongden Daper, said the military intervention in Bokkos cannot be overturned by hoodlums who do not mean well for the State.

However, still speaking on the Channels Television’s programme, Agundu highlighted that the violence, largely driven by reprisals between separate villages, has escalated tensions and undermined Plateau’s long-standing coexistence between communities.

He attributed the problem to people taking the law into their own hands, creating a multidimensional threat to peace.

The retired general urged lawmakers to address the issue of indigene-settler divides and to strengthen the legal system to prevent further conflicts.

Agundu emphasized the importance of dialogue and a robust legal framework in addressing the root causes of violence in the State.