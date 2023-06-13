Ex-Speaker Dogara gets commendations from Constituents after 16 years representation

By Samuel Luka

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and member representing Bogoro, Dass and Tafawa Balewa federal constituency, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara has been commended for bringing so many developmental projects and programmes to the three local government areas within his sixteen years of representation.

Stakeholders in Dogara’s constituency under the banner of G:16 while commenting on the performance of the the former speaker in a press statement on Monday, noted that thousands of constituents were empowered in many ways to become self reliant.

Signed by the Chairman of the group, Hon. Yusuf Titus Terry, the statement said that the former speaker who did not contest for another tenure in 2023 after series of calls on him to do so by the people of the constituency, performed exceptionally when compared to his predecessors.

The statement further recalled that after winning the election in 2015 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dogara was unanimously elected by his colleagues as Speaker of the 8th assembly.

“After four years of been the speaker, he was lobbied by the constituents to contest again but Dogara said that let a new face represent the Constituency”, the G:16 said.

The group further recalled that Dogara’s effort to allow a new person represent the constituency was truncated by his people who insisted he must continue in 2019 or else, the seat of the constituency has to remain vacant.

According to Terry, the sustained demand by the people of Bogoro, Dass and Tafawa Balewa on him to continue, made him succumbed by contesting under the APC where he recorded a landslide victory at the 2019 polls.

Yusuf Terry who explained that it was only during Dogara’s representation that the constituency withnessed both human and infrastructural development, funds ranging from N50,000 to N100,000 each were distributed to over 7000 women when he celebrated his 50th birthday to help them boost their businesses.

He said, in 2019, Dogara donated ambulance to Bogoro, Dass and Tafawa-Balewa primary health care centers, apart from the earth dams he constructed in the three local government areas that constituted the constuency to boost irrigation and dry season farming.

Terry who boasted that, it is only during Dogara’s representation that each and every ward in Bogoro, Dass and Tafawa Balewa was able to have access to good road network, said Mr Dogara has before becoming the speaker, served as chairman House services, among others.

Adding to the press statement, the Public Relations Officer of the group, Engr. Benjamin Nabale Biruwa said Bogoro, Dass and Tafawa-Balewa Federal Constituency has set a record as the first constuency in Bauchi state to return a member to the House of Representatives for fourth consecutive terms.

He said, as the Speaker, Dogara ensured the speedy passage of the ‘Not Too Young To Run bill and also facilitated the establishment of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) which was sponsored by him.

Engr. Benjamin Nabale Biruwa urged the people of Bogoro, Dass and Tafawa-Balewa Federal Constituency to continue to pray to God to grant the former speaker long live and ability to serve the country again in every given opportunity.

