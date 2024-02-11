Ex- Senators emerge delegate for Edo PDP governorship primary

Two former senators that represented Edo North Senatorial District, Francis Alimikhena and Yisa Braimah have emerges delegates to the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The primary election comes up on The Thursday, February 22, 2024.

The two federal lawmakers were elected as part of the 17 national delegates on Saturday at the party’s ward and national delegates congresses. Also elected on Saturday were the Edo State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Chief Odion Olaye, and a Benin chief, Osaro Idah.

Both Olaye, and Idah, were elected by ward delegates in Oredo and Egor local government areas, respectively.

Delegates that emerged at last Saturday’s ward congresses in turn elected the national delegates

The ward and national delegates congresses in 17 LGAs out of the 18 local government areas in the state were conducted ahead of the party’s governorship primary scheduled for February 22, 2024.

Recall that the ward congress election in Etsako Central Local Government Area was canceled due to the alleged abduction of nine electoral officers.

The congress was conducted by officials from the National Headquarters of the PDP, in Abuja.