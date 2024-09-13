Ex-Senate President Lawan sympathizes with Gov. Zulum, Borno residents over devastating flood

By Haruna Salami

The President of the Ninth Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with Governor Babagana Zulum and the people of Borno State over the severe flooding that ravaged parts of the state.

Lawan, in a statement issued on Thursday by his media adviser, Dr. Ezrel Tabiowo, expressed sadness over the loss of lives and property caused by the flood, which, recently, displaced many residents and destroyed homes, farmlands, and other means of livelihood.

Lawan said, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the severe flooding in Borno State, which has caused untold hardship and suffering to our compatriots. My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones and property in this disaster.

READ ALSO: NiMet to leverage Vaisala and MFI expertise as team..

“I urge the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to swiftly provide relief materials and assistance to the affected communities.“

The lawmaker, who represents Yobe North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, also commended Governor Zulum for his prompt response in evacuating residents from affected areas.

Senator Lawan said, “I want to commend Governor Babagana Zulum for his proactive efforts in evacuating residents from the flooded areas and providing temporary shelters for them. His leadership has been instrumental in minimizing the impact of the disaster.“

He commended the federal government for providing additional support to Borno State to enable it to cope with the aftermath of the flood.

Lawan also urged the Borno State government to work with relevant agencies to find lasting solutions to the flooding in the state.

“While we commiserate with the victims of the flood, we must also work towards finding lasting solutions to this perennial problem. The Borno State government, in collaboration with relevant agencies, should embark on a comprehensive flood control programme to mitigate future disasters,” he said.

Senator Lawan prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in the flood and wished the injured a speedy recovery.