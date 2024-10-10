Ex President Obasanjo, political gladiators, others storm Ekiti for Afe Babalola

By Ayodele Adesanmi

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, gladiators across Nigerian political divides and other international dignitaries across the country will storm Ado-Ekiti, capital.of Ekiti State to celebrate a legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University and declared Afe Babalola Day.

Some state governors, legislators from both chambers of the National Assembly, political and social cultural leaders from the South West and legal luminaries are also expected to honour the quintessential Afe Babalola.

The Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe and the co-chairman of the planning committee, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, told the newsmen that the event would be organised by the indigenes of Ado-Ekiti as part of the activities to honour the legal icon.

Senator Ojudu explained that the decision to honour Are Babalola was in view of his numerous contributions to the growth of Ado and environments, adding that Oba Adejugbe and other chiefs had consulted relevant stakeholders before arriving at the decision.

However Ojudu giving highlights of the he said the purpose of the event is to celebrate the legal icons that have impacted the state and the country in the areas of education, legal authorities, health, and agriculture, among others.

Ojudu said , the celebration of Afe Babalola Day which is the maiden edition, explained that the town will continue to celebrate and honour its Indigenes who are making headway in their various fields of endeavours.

According to him, “Great people are honoured when they are dead, but Ado-Ekiti wants to establish a new standard of honouring our living heroes so that this will further encourage the living to do good in their community.

“Ever since Afe Babalola became an adult, he has put himself to the development of this town and state when even the state was under Ondo State.

“Not less than 20 lawyers who have served under his chamber have become Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), not less than four have become the attorneys general of this country.

“He is a very generous man; he’s willing to give, and that is why God has preserved him w us.”