May 5, 2025
Ex -Plateau deputy gov Tyoden, dies at 74

By Kingsley Chukwuka
Sonnie Tyoden

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Sonnie Tyoden the immediate past deputy governor of Plateau State, is dead.

Tyoden was a deputy governor under former governor Simon Lalong who is now a Senator.

He served as deputy governor for eight years between 2015 and 2023 under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

READ ALSO: FG appoints DBI’s David Daser to lead National Digital Literacy drive

Born on September 22, 1950, the Nigerian professor of political science, was also one-time Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos in Plateau State between June 12, 2006 and June 11, 2011.

He died at the age of 74.
As at the time of filing this report, our correspondent could not confirm the cause of his death.

 

