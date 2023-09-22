Ex-Nimet boss calls for sustainability of govt policies

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

A former Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Nimet), Dr Anthony Anuforom, has reiterated the need for sustainability of policies in government agencies to ensure development in the system.

Speaking at the forecast room of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency during a courtesy visit on the invitation of the incubent Director General, Prof Bako Matazu, Dr Anuforom noted the NiMet was a good study case of sustainability of of government agencies.

According to Anuforom, government was like a relay race whereby baton was handed over to the next person stressing that the agency’s management has done a good job than he can imagined.

He noted that the aviation industry was a highly automated and equipment dependent and highly knowledged driven adding, that in an industry like aviation, fastness was required to meet up.

He expressed joy that the NiMet under Prof Matazu has maintained high level of performance both at National and international levels.

Anuforom noted that the rating of NIMet at WMO was very high and it remained the most advanced MET service today. He thanked the Ministry of Aviation for the support of being accorded Nimet.

He was delighted that the present management was building from where he left the agency Anuforom, regarded as the father of modern MET, was the Director General of NiMet from 2007 to 2017.

