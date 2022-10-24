Ex-Minister Solomon Dalung loses son

Former Sports and Youth Minister, Solomon Dalung is bereaved.

The 58-year-old lawyer and politician lost his son, Nehemiah, Sunday night.

A statement on the Facebook page of the Solomon Dalung Foundation announced the death, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

“Although Nehemiah’s life ended before we were ready, the time Nehemiah spent in our lives was memorable.

“There are no words to express the deep pain and sorrow of losing one’s son at his prime age, but we take consolation in God who gives and takes”, it reads.

Dalung, from Plateau State, commented on his son’s passing on Monday.

“In all circumstances, give thanks to God. Nehemiah has lost the battle of his life to death. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.”

At the weekend, the former Minister posted a video showing Nehemiah as he was rushed to a health facility.

“Kindly include us in your prayers, my son is laying critical on admission in the hospital”, he wrote.

Last week, former Senate President David Mark lost his son, Tunde, after a battle with cancer.

