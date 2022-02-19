Ex-Militant Leader, Akpodoro Bags Chieftaincy Title In Delta has emerged as the Mayor of Urhoboland.

Naija News reports that the former militant was conferred with the chieftaincy title during an event in the ancient community of Gberegolor in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Akpodoro was awarded by the Gbaregolor Federated Communities led by Chief Edemini Epiagbaga, the Okpako-Orere of the Gbaregolor Federation, at the event on Friday.

Speaking during the ceremony, Epiagbaga said the federation decided to honour the former militant in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the development and growth of Urhoboland.

He particularly thanked Akpodoro for his effort during the disarmament of reluctant militants who weren’t willing to disengage from militancy at the dawn of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The monarch appealed to the former militant leader to take the Urhobo nation to the highest level.

Reacting, Akpodoro appreciated the Gbaregolor Federated Communities for the award and promised to continue to contribute his quota to the development of the Urhobo nation.

The former militant said he was humbled by the honour done him saying it was a great privilege and higher call to serve Urhobo land and the entire nation.

He asserted that the struggle for a greater Urhobo people is his life as he called for unity of purpose and peace in Urhoboland, noting that only a peaceful people can be developed.

