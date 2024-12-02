Ex-MILAD Olubolade declares Bayelsa home, sues more support for Diri

… He laid solid foundation for us, says Bayelsa Govt

BY AHERHOKE OKIOMA

Former military administrator of Bayelsa State, Navy Captain Caleb Omoniyi Olubolade (retired) has declared the state as his second home, describing it as a land of hospitality and divine blessings.

Navy Captain Olubolade who made the declaration at a state dinner to mark his 70th birthday at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall, Yenagoa, said the story of his life would not be complete without a copious mention of Bayelsa State.

The Ekiti-born retired top rated naval officer described his appointment as military administrator and subsequent posting to Bayelsa as divine.

According to him, he was guided by integrity, selflessness and passion to develop the state to record his achievements within one year, stressing that without serving Bayelsa he would not have been appointed as Minister of Federal Capital Territory and Police Affairs by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Expressing gratitude to the government and people of the state for the honour done him, Olubolade called on Bayelsans to be united and always support government to build the state.

He said: “Every position I have ever held in life, I never dream of it including my appointment and posting to Bayelsa as a military administrator. I was in the shop when they called me.

“But one thing I do is that I give my best to every position given to me. I don’t think of the gain, but just the best I can give. That was exactly what I did when I was brought here as an administrator.

“I was guided by some personal principles, and particularly what my wife told me: ‘Don’t steal the people’s money; If you don’t steal the people’s money, you will have progress and peace of mind. You can walk with your shoulders high anyday, anytime.

“Bayelsa will remain my home because without Bayelsa I don’t think I would have been appointed as a minister twice. Little did I know that some day a son of Bayelsa State would become a President and appoint me as a minister.l

In his remarks, the Acting Governor,of the state, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, noted that Bayelsa would continue to appreciate the former military administrator for laying the developmental foundation for successive administrations to build upon in the state.

He maintained that Olubolade saw Bayelsa as his own state and did a lot within the space of one year in tackling the seemingly daunting challenges of governance and development at the time he superintended over the state.

Describing Olubolade as a Bayelsa citizen, Senator Ewhrudjakpo said Bayelsans owe him a lot of gratitude for his worthwhile contributions to the development of the state as well as bringing the celebration of his 70th birthday to his adopted home.

His word: “I want to commend you for your courage. The foundation you laid is what all the successive administrations have been building upon.

“Much of the foundation from which Bayelsa had grown was laid by your military administration. The first commissioner for lands has just told us that; the survey of the now dualized Yenagoa -Mbiama Road was done while you were in office.

“So we owe you a lot of gratitude. They say your first state is Ekiti. But you have decided to celebrate your birthday here in Bayelsa State. We don’t take it as light honour. It is a major honour to us. And not just any birthday, but your 70th birthday which is a major milestone.

“Your service here as a Military Administrator was a stepping stone,that is why you later became a Minister of the FCT and later as a Minister of Police Affairs.”

Also speaking, the former Deputy Governor and Chairman, Friends of Olubolade, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (Rtd), noted that the celebrant did not only pioneer the strategic planning needed for the infrastructural take-off of the newly created Bayelsa, but also ensured the completion of key projects within his short stay.

Gboribiogha added that Olubolade’s achievements as a former military administrator, and later as Minister of the FCT and Police Affairs, stand as testaments to his credibility, competence and patriotism.

According to him, “He is a man of destiny. He is a man that rose to be a federal minister in two ministries – FCT and Police Affairs. That is a man of destiny. Three key, identifiable appointments at state and federal levels, and he did not disappoint.”

On his part, Chairman of the occasion and the Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, said Navy Captain Olubolade did a great job in Bayelsa as one of its pioneer military administrators and had continued to identify with the state long after his service years.

Some dignitaries who served under Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade including the then Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Chief Ayebaesin Dienagha and his Agriculture counterpart, Prof. Sinikiem Steve Azaiki also paid glowing tributes to the celebrant.

The ceremony had in attendance wife of the celebrant, Mopelola Olubolade, General Overseer of the Royal House of Grace International Church, Apostle Zilly Aggrey, the pioneer Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, King Joshua Igbugburu, Dr (Mrs)Josephine Igodo, serving and former House of Assembly Members, Commissioners, and other top government functionaries.