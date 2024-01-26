Ex-lawmakers celebrate Nwifuru’s victory, say judgement victory for democracy

By Chijioke Njoku

All former members of Ebonyi State House of Assembly have congratulated the state governor, Francis Nwifuru over victory at the Supreme Court.

The former parliamentarians from 1996-2023 led by Justice Augustine Nwankwegu while addressing newsmen at the multi purpose hall, cabinet Office old government house Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital described the judgement as victory for democracy.

“We’re here in the former multi purpose hall, the first provincial hall that marked the first sitting of legislative building of the now Ebonyi state in the old South Eastern region.

“We’re here today strategically to keep vigil and watch the outcome of the judgement of the supreme court in relation to the governorship election of Ebonyi state.

“His Excellency, Rt Hon Francis Nwifuru was democratically elected by the people of Ebonyi state against some opponents who came from other political parties, those people went to court and the first tribunal said that governor Nwifuru was properly elected and they returned him.

“They went to court of appeal and the court of appeal affirmed the decision of tribunal and they still felt aggrieved and went to supreme court.

“Today, and now, the supreme court have affirmed that election.

“This is not the only group in Ebonyi state that’s very observant, watchful and was waiting for the verdict of the supreme court, we all have come because this is the first time a former member of the house is elected ad governor of Ebonyi state;to us, this is democracy in action.

“We have come out to defend our votes, and say that our votes have counted and will continue to count as this is just four years, and another one is going to come.

“Gentle men of the press, we’re happy and thank people of Ebonyi state, the Court, and Nigerians as a country and fellow colleagues for the solidarity and we pray for his journey mercy.”they stated.