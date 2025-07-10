Ex-Lawmaker Sued for Alleged Brutal Assault Over Accountability Call

A businessman, Mr. Chinedu Anaukwu, has dragged a former federal lawmaker, Hon. Chinedu Obidigwe, before the Otuocha High Court in Anambra State, accusing him of orchestrating a brutal assault in 2023 after he demanded accountability over the lawmaker’s stewardship.

Obidigwe, who represented Anambra East/West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives until 2023, allegedly ordered the attack on Anaukwu shortly before the general elections. The incident reportedly stemmed from a post made by Anaukwu in a WhatsApp group, Aguleri World Forum, where he openly questioned Obidigwe’s performance in office and asked for an account of how constituency funds were spent.

According to Anaukwu, the online criticism triggered a violent response from Obidigwe, who confronted him alongside more than a dozen thugs. He alleges he was severely beaten and left unconscious as a result.

At the pretrial hearing on Tuesday, Anaukwu’s counsel, Chief Gozie Obi (SAN), informed the court of his decision to withdraw charges against two defendants—identified as aides of the former lawmaker—citing that one had passed away and the other had not been properly served. Obi clarified that this move was aimed at allowing the case to progress, with the focus squarely on Obidigwe, who he claimed was the mastermind of the attack.

Obidigwe was represented in court by his lawyer, Barrister Emmanuel Offoh. The case has been adjourned to November 18 for continuation of pretrial proceedings.

Anaukwu is demanding N200 million in compensation for the injuries and psychological trauma he endured, alongside the conviction of the former legislator. The court proceedings have stirred interest within Anambra political circles, raising fresh debates on accountability and the dangers faced by citizens who demand it.