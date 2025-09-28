Ex- IGP Arase’s remains arrive Benin amid tears, tributes

The remains of former Inspector General of Police, Dr Solomon Arase, arrived Benin City on Saturday to an emotional reception by top security officials, representatives of the Edo Government and family members.

Reports had it that the Nigerian Air Force flight NAF 031, which conveyed the body touched down at the Benin Airport at 1:25 p.m.

The body was received by senior police officers, including the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, Sulaiman Dogo, and the Edo Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika.

They were joined by a delegation of the state government, led by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Alhaji Gani Audu, alongside the widow and family members of the late police chief.

The police command in the state mounted a short parade in honour of the late IGP before the body was conveyed into Ebony Mortuary in Benin.

Speaking with newsmen, Audu described Arase as “one of the finest police officers Nigeria ever produced”, noting that his death was a huge blow to both the nation and his home state, Edo.

“Arase was one of the finest police officers we have seen in this part of the country.

“Losing him at this time is very painful to the Nigeria Police Force in particular and the country in general,” Audu said.

He described the late IGP as a team player and compassionate leader.

“He listened to everyone, to every complaint, and tried to solve problems before him.

“He was a gentleman, a lawyer, a professional, and above all, a man passionate about helping others,” he added.

Audu, who represented Governor Monday Okpebholo, conveyed the state government’s condolences to the family and hinted at plans to immortalise him .

“We will do our best to work with the family to see how he can be immortalised. Edo people loved him and will remember him for his dedication and selfless service,” he assured.

Arase, who served as Nigeria’s 18th Inspector General of Police between 2015 and 2016, was also the immediate past Chairman of the Police Service Commission.

He hailed from Edo State and was widely respected for his reformist approach and emphasis on intelligence-led policing.

The erstwhile police chief was born on June 21, 1956 and died on Aug. 31 in Abuja at the aged of 59 after an undisclosed illness.

He will be buried on Oct. 3 at his residence in Benin City.