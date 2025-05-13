Ex- Govs Igbinedion, Ortom, Shekarau others make PDP BoT list

… Saraki 7-man C’ttee to organize NEC meeting May, national convention August

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday expanded membership of its Board of Trustees (BoT) with the inclusion of key stakeholders particularly former state governors of the party.

The 39 new members were inaugurated at the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza in Abuja to strengthen the the think- tank organ of the party and to strengthen PDP amidst internal crisis that has deeply eroded the spread of the party nationwide.

Twenty three of the new members were nominated by their states, while 16 are representing the zones.

The new enfants into the prestigious BoT include Chief Lucky Igbinedion, a former governor of Edo State, Samuel Ortom, Ibrahim Shekarau, and Babangida Aliyu, ex- governors of Benue, Kano and Niger states respectively.

Notable party stalwarts that made the list are, Labaran Maku, former Minister of Information, ex- Senator Zainab Kure and Auwal Tukur, former member of the House of of Representatives.

Others are Onikepo Oshodi, Hamid Badamasi Bello Suleiman, Mohammed Gusau, Bagudu Hilse, Mustapha Kabir, Zainab Galadinma, Chinwe Onuora, Gbenga Onigbogi and Mulikat Ladoja, wife of former governor of Oyo State.

Ahmed Markarfi, Secretary of the PDP Board of Trustees, and former Governor of Kaduna State, charged the new members.

READ ALSO: Kogi Govt Reassures Citizens on Security, Vows to Neutralize Threats

He said “as custodians of the party’s conscience, the BOT plays a critical role in providing wise counsel, fostering stability and ensuring that our decisions align with the core objectives of the PDP.

“Your role as members of the board is not only to guide and support the leadership of the party, but also to act as a stabilising force in times of challenges and uncertainties.

“Today’s inauguration is particularly significant as we prepare to navigate the evolving political landscape and work tirelessly to restore the PDP as the foremost party in Nigeria.

“The task ahead is demanding, but with unity, determination and unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy, we shall overcome.

“To our new members, I urge you to remember that your presence on the board is not just a position of honour, but a position of responsibility. It is a call to serve with integrity, transparency and an unwavering dedication to the collective good of our party and our nation.

He also charged the new BoT members to work together to uphold the vision of the founding fathers and to build a stronger, more inclusive and more progressive PDP.

“Together, we shall lead our party to new heights of success and relevance in the Nigerian political landscape”

In his welcome address, chairman of the Boat, Senator Adolphus Wabara, was confident that PDP will bounce back irrespective of current challenges which he said, are surmountable .

Represented by the acting National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, the party boss appreciated the BoT for inviting the National Working Committee (NWC) to the meeting.

He said “the Board of Trustees is the conscience of the party, and the Constitution entrusts it with the great responsibility of guiding the PDP; not just as Nigeria’s leading party but as a beacon for Africa.”

He said he was overwhelmed to see and witness that PDP still has retinue of quality Nigerians in its midst despite the defection euphoria from the party.

Wabara noted that the new inductees were a distinguished group of individuals whose dedication, experience and unwavering loyalty to the party have earned them a place on this prestigious board.

Wabara said “the Board of Trustees has always contended that the PDP shall not die. This is manifesting itself now. God of PDP never sleeps and will never sleep”

“This is a day of joy and celebration for all of us. We look forward to the time when more members of the party, including ourselves, will ascend to this esteemed body.”

He charged the new members to note that their appointment is ” a call to service, a call to uphold the integrity, unity and vision of our party as we continue to strive for a more prosperous and democratic Nigeria.”.

Meanwhile on Sunday night, PDP governors met at the Bauchi Governors Lodge in Abuja to discuss pertinent issues relating to the development of the party particularly the current gale if defection of key members to the ruling All progressives Congress (APC).

Former governors and a few key stakeholders like the acting national chairman, Ilya Damagun were invited into the meeting.

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who is the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum briefed the press at the end of the meeting.

He said “we are here with all the governors elected under the party, that are still in the party and a substantial number of former PDP governors, with our leaders, the chairman of the party, and some members of the National Working Committee.

“We discuss some of the issues relating to our party, some existential issues, of course, that have been around in the media, within us, so that we will be able to navigate smoothly for the NEC that is scheduled to take place on the 27th of this month, and by August we will have an early convention.

“So many issues and reports have been made, and it is an opportunity to close ranks, and to make sure that at least there is no ill feelings, there are no qualms, there are no misgivings between the leaders of the party.

“Governors of the party have reached out to our colleagues who have been there before, who have more in-depth experience, and whatever suggestions or opinions they may have, will go a long way in giving an added impetus to the actualization of our NEC, and our convention that is scheduled to take place on specific days, and of course to reassure our teaming supporters that the PDP is working, the PDP is united.

“There are some missing gaps here and there. We set up a committee of seven, headed by His Excellency, the former Senate President, and of course former Governor of Kwara State, to make sure that at least quick reconciliation and reach out will be made, in such a manner that we will have a very rancour free and harmonious NEC and convention.

Speaking on the defection in the party, the Forum chairman said “well, this is some of the manifestations in a democratic set-up like this that we have, and this is what is forcing us to come together. Rather than diminishing and weakening, it is making us stronger, and we will make sure at least those chapters where we have history, where we have structure, are not left alone.

“They will be able to produce next governors of the PDP by the grace of God, because we will be providing the level playing field in the next convention that is coming up.”

The PDP Governors Forum them set up a seven man committee led by the former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki charged with preparing for a rancour-free NEC meeting scheduled for May 27th and the forthcoming national convention.

Other members of the committee are, Governors Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State and Peter Mba of Enugu State.

Firmer governors on the membership list are former governor of Bayelsa State, Sen. Seriake Dickson, former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, and former governor of Abia State, Chief Okezie Ikpeazu.

“We hope to do our best in delivering on the assignment given to us,” said Saraki.

At the PDP Governors Forum meeting were, governors of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke; Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang; Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri , Enugu State Peter Mbah and Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal.

Also in attendance were PDP Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum; Secretary of the Board of Trustees and former Kaduna State Governor, Ahmed Makarfi; former Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson; and former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Others include: former Kwara State Governor and former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, former Niger State Governor, Babangida Muazu, former Bauchi State Governor, Adamu Muazu, former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido and former Governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel.