Ex-EFCC Chairman, Waziri visits Yelewata IDP, calls for security intervention

By George Kajo

Former Chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mrs Farida Waziri, on Saturday paid a sympathy visit to the Yelewata Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp at the International Market in Makurdi.

The camp currently housing individuals and families who were recently displaced following a violent attack on Yelwata community in Guma local Government area by suspected herdsmen terrorists.

Accompanied by her entourage, Waziri was conducted around the camp by officials of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA)

Speaking during the visit, Mrs Waziri decried the brutal attack in Yelwata and expressed concern over the prevailing security challenges in Benue State.

She urge President Bola Tinubu, who had visited the state after the attack to take concrete and immediate steps to address the worsening security situation, and commended the tireless efforts of SEMA team under the the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sir James Iorpuu.

She praised the Agency’s commitment to providing essential support and maintaining order in the camp, despite the enormous pressure and limited resources.

Responding, Sir Iorapuu expressed gratitude for her compassion and advocacy, noting that her visit was not only a show of solidarity but also a morale booster for the IDPs, offering a sense of hope amid uncertainty.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Waziri’s presence at the camp sent a message about the importance of standing with victims in their time of need.

“It also reinforced the critical need for collective national action to tackle insecurity, restore peace in the affected communities and to ensure the long-term rehabilitation of displaced persons”, he stated.