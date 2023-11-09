Ex Edo 2020 guber candidate mabel Oboh receives AJ entertainers to honour Mighty Mouse

On the 8th of October 2023, the family of the late John Oboh, better known as Mighty Mouse, the originator of the AJ music genre, was honored by renowned Ajegunle musicians led by Baba Fryo.

Remember that Ajegunle City’s musical pioneer, Mighty Mouse, is credited for creating the AJ music genre, which is today played in different dimensions

On September 18, he went away from this life due to cancer.

Mabel Oboh and Josephine Oboh-Macleod, the sisters of Mighty Mouse, were on the ground to greet the performers. There were also his three children, Beracca, Judah, and Akhere Oboh.

Veteran broadcaster Mabel Oboh, a previous candidate for governor of Edo 2020 and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), commended the musicians for paying tribute to their master, Mighty Mouse. Mabel Oboh is currently the National Publicity Secretary for the party.

Before John Oboh was buried, she thanked Baba Fryo and the other AJ musicians for the honorable wake they held for him. Mabel Oboh also conveyed gratitude for the money that they made to the kids.

Ajegunle musicians, friends, and Mohammed Shuaibu’s exceptionally kind donation helped to raise the money.

Mabel Oboh said that her brother’s passing affected not just the family but also the entertainment business as a whole.

“We are all grieved by my brother’s passing, but I have faith that God will eventually heal us all.

“I promise to AJ musicians that I will keep helping the genre flourish both in Nigeria and internationally.

“My late brother, John Oboh, who created the AJ music genre, had always been passionate not only about the growth of AJ music, but about the Ajegunle people as well,” she continued.

Speaking next, Josephine Oboh-Macleod, the late John Oboh’s eldest sibling, expressed gratitude to them for staying with the family following the passing of their mentor.

Oboh-Macleod, a politician, cultural champion, and artist from the UK who traveled from Scotland for the occasion, expressed gratitude for their involvement in John Oboh’s funeral.

The great Baba Fryo spoke for the musicians when he declared that everyone in Nigeria’s music industry will miss Mighty Mouse and that his passing has left a void.

John Dada, Sir Bog, Long John, Marvelous Benji, Lady Jairo, Daddy Hyde, Barrister Charles, and other Ajegunle friends of Mighty Mouse were also there.

