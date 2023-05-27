Ex-Corps member shot dead in Ebonyi

BY CHIJIOKE NJOKU

An ex-Corps Member, indentified as Onwachei Kelvin, has been reportedly shot dead by suspected gunmen at Winners Chapel, Abakaliki.

Mrs. Bamai, who gave the information during the passing out ceremony of the 2022 Batch B stream 2, urged the exit Corps Members to remain honest and transparent in their dealings with people around them to showcase the good virtues of the scheme.

“We got a report that a Corps Member was shot in front of winners coppers lodge, and immediately I called the commanding officer.

“I called the Commissioner of Police, I told them to take me to the hospital, but I was told that before we got to the hospital, he gave up.

“The story was that he was outside the gate of the lodge making calls and he was shot in the chest.

“Be truthful, do not hide things from people close to you, the papa of the house didn’t know that was he not a Corp member, and most of the people there, or even all of them don’t know,” Bamai said.

Daily Times could recall that there was an attack on an ex-Corps Member, who was reportedly shot dead by some suspected gunmen on Wednesday night at a coppers lodge in the state.

Contrary to early reports about the identity of the deceased ex-Corps Member, the victim, who was identified as Onwachei Kelvin, was an ex-Corp member, a dental technologist who served in Abia State.

“Our findings revealed that he is not our Corps Member, his uncle confirmed to us that he was a dental technologist and that he did well and was retained in Abia.”

She warned that the incident should serve as a lesson to all corp members in the State while admonishing them to ensure they do not expose themselves to dangers and always maintain honesty.

“Because if he was a member of the church and the church provided a lodge for their Corp members, they wouldn’t have refused him staying there.

“But the uncle told us that he was medical personnel and in the church, they went out providing services, the truth is we don’t even know exactly.

“Always say the truth, and that was why I understood why he had to go outside the gate and make calls,” she added.

A total of nine hundred and five (905) Corp Members, exited the scheme on Thursday, made of 285 males and 620 females.

However, she disclosed that eleven of them would serve an extension while 5 are to repeat the entire service year due to various offences ranging from abscondment and absenteeism.

