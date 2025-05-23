Ex-Bayelsa Reps slams ex-SGF over comment on Tinubu’s visit to the vatican

By Aherhoke Okioma

Former Member of the Federal House of Representative from Bayelsa State,Rt. Hon Israel Sunny-Goli has slammed the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal over his comment describing President Bola Tinubu visit to the Vatican as an insult to Christianity.

According to Rt. Hon Israel Sunny-Goli, though the comment is not only misguided but deeply unfortunate, it is a sign of desperation for political relevance, which he seeks like a drowning man clutching at straws.

Rt. Hon. Sunny-Goli, who represented the people of Brass and Nembe Federal constituency in the House of Representative and now a Traditional Ruler in Brass Kingdom, in a statement on Thursday, however declared that President Tinubu has demonstrated remarkable religious neutrality and inclusivity in his dealings with all faith communities.

According to him, ” Tinubu’s administration continues to prioritise unity, tolerance, and coexistence, reaffirming the imperative of a harmonious Nigeria. Nothing illustrates his dedication to religious tolerance more than his visit to the Vatican, where he met with Pope Leo XIV during the Holy Father’s investiture”.

“It is regrettable that Mr. Babachir Lawal, who should be reflecting on his tenure and past controversies, has instead chosen to posture as a moral authority.”

” His previous dismissal as SGF due to the infamous grass-cutting contract scandal is a well-documented matter that raises serious questions about his credibility in judging others.”

“Furthermore, his display of religious bigotry during an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, underscores his lack of moral standing to question the president’s actions.”

“His political influence remains negligible, particularly within his constituency. This must account for his desperation for political relevance, which he seeks like a drowning man clutching at straws.”

“Nigeria stands at a crucial juncture where unity and mutual respect must be upheld. President Tinubu’s commitment to inclusivity remains unwavering, and no amount of misplaced criticism will detract from his vision for a peaceful and progressive nation.”