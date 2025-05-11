Ex-Abia commissioner tackles Otti over N36bn road contract

A former Commissioner for Information in Abia State, John Okiyi Kalu, has raised concerns over the alleged overpricing of the N36 billion contract awarded to Julius Berger for the reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road, Aba.

In a Facebook post, Kalu drew comparisons with a similar project in Rivers State, where a 19.7km road project with seven bridges was awarded for N30.4 billion.

He said: “Construction giants, Julius Berger (JB) was hired by two Governors to execute road projects in their respective states. Below are the details as made public by Governor Alex Otti of Abia State and Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State. Feel free to verify.

Governor Alex Otti (Abia)

1. Road: Port Harcourt Road Aba

A. Lenght of road: 5.8km

B. Cost: N36 billion

C. Nature of road: Urban dual carriage way with previous soil stabilization and drains on both sides

D. Number of Bridges, Culverts or Flyover: NIL

E. Award/Flagoff Date: October 2023

F. Contractor: Julius Berger Plc

G. Duration: 24 months

H. Drains: 5.8km x 2 = 11,600 meters

I. Cost per KM: N6 billion

Governor Sim Fubara (Rivers)

2. Buguma-Abalama-Tema-Degema-Abonnema Road

A. Lenght of road: 19.7km

B. Cost: N30.4 billion

C. Nature of road: Swampy unstabllized

D. Number of Bridges: 7 bridges

E. Award/Flag off Date: December 2024

F. Contractor: Julius Berger Plc

G. Duration: 15 months

H. Drains: 12,777 meters

I. Cost per KM: N1.54 billion”.

He highlighted the details of both projects, noting that the Abia contract was for a 5.8km dual carriageway with no bridges, while the Rivers State project covered a longer distance with multiple bridges.

“Assuming the Rivers Project is a standard 8.2 meters road, as against dual carriage like in Abia, the cost per KM would still be less than N3 billion per KM if you extrapolate,” Kalu said.

The former Commissioner who served under Governor Okezie Ikpeazu also alleged that the Abia contract was not advertised for competitive bidding, and that Governor Otti personally installed Julius Berger as the preferred bidder.

“The Abia contract was not advertised for competitive bidding rather the grade A contractor, Hartland Construction Company, that stabilized the road after carting away debris etc and implementing 11,600 meters of drains as well as 1km mixed materials laying was chased out by Governor Alex Otti and was not given opportunity to even re-bid for the project along with other grade A contractors in Nigeria,” Kalu who later became Commissioner for Trade and Investment stated.

He also questioned the payment of N50 million to Ken Ahia SAN, a friend of Governor Otti, for negotiating the contract.

“More curious is the fact that documents leaked from Abia State Government, with subsequent confirmation by the official Spokesmen of Governor Otti established that Nigerian Lawyer and bosom friend of Governor Alex Otti, who donated at least a campaign vehicle to him in 2023, Ken Ahia SAN, of Ken Ahia, SAN & Associates received payment of N50 million from Abia Tax Payers money for ostensibly negotiating and drafting this same Julius Berger contract,” Kalu said.

He demanded transparency and accountability, calling on Governor Otti to release the original design and Bill of Quantities for the project.

“We strongly demand for the original design and Bill of Quantities for Port Harcourt Road project to confirm the actual cost. Otti vowed transparency and should walk his talk now,” Kalu said.