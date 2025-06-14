Everything Is Crumbling – Kate Henshaw Laments Nigeria’s State

Veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has issued a stinging rebuke of Nigeria’s current realities, declaring that “everything around us [is] crumbling,” and suggesting there is “nothing to celebrate” this Democracy Day.

In a scathing social media post, Henshaw expressed deep frustration with the country’s leadership decisions. She questioned patriotic gestures—such as reinstating the old national anthem—as hollow distractions from dire economic and governance failures.

“Amidst excoriating hardship and lack of good governance on every level…going back to a colonial anthem will be a soothing balm,” she wrote, underscoring her belief that symbolic fixes won’t address real suffering.

READ ALSO: Tinubu’s Special Envoy rallies Gambia, Senegal leaders for West Africa economic summit

Her remarks echo a broad national sentiment: rising food prices, rampant insecurity, inadequate public services, and economic stagnation have left Nigerians disillusioned. As one academic commented, the fabric of Nigeria’s democracy appears to be unraveling—with vote rigging, intimidation, and ethnic divisions challenging the integrity of democratic institutions.

Henshaw’s post resonated widely on social media. Many users praised her courage, noting that celebrity voices speaking out can shift public discourse and demand accountability. Others echoed her sentiments, lamenting that Democracy Day celebrations feel increasingly meaningless without tangible improvements in governance.

Continuing her activism, Henshaw has consistently challenged governmental decisions—from the harsh impact of fuel subsidy removal to security breakdowns—positioning herself as a “constant voice for the people”