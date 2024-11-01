“Everyone Needs a Mentor, Especially Artists,” Says Julius Ogunti

Julius Modu Ogunti, a US-based Nigerian Afrobeats artist, mixing engineer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, recently underscored the essential role of mentorship in career success, particularly within the music and entertainment industry.

Ogunti believes mentorship is crucial for helping young artists navigate challenges and develop their careers.

“A mentor provides the guidance needed to avoid common pitfalls, offering advice based on experience,” Ogunti explained. He emphasized that mentors act as trusted guides who help mentees make informed choices, fostering both career growth and personal development.

Ogunti noted that, unfortunately, some established professionals hesitate to mentor younger talent, often seeing them as potential competitors. However, he argued that true mentorship transcends age and status, with the most important aspect being the mentor’s expertise and commitment to supporting the mentee’s growth.

“Mentorship is a valuable tool for turning visions into reality,” Ogunti added. “Every great person in history had someone who inspired or guided them toward success.”