Every worker deserves economic justice – Tinubu

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to the pursuit of economic justice for Nigerian workers, declaring that “every worker deserves economic justice.”

He made the statement yesterday while addressing delegates at the 1st Quadrennial National Delegates’ Conference of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) in Abuja.

Speaking to labour leaders and delegates from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Tinubu described the occasion as a landmark moment and praised the union’s leadership, particularly under Comrade Engr. Festus Osifo, for convening the historic gathering.

READ ALSO: Man kills brother’s wife in Jigawa – Police

“Distinguished delegates, esteemed members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and my dear comrades, it is an honour and a privilege to stand before you today at this landmark occasion—the inaugural Quadrennial National Delegates’ Conference of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria,” Tinubu said.

The President who was represented by the Minister of Labour, Muhammad Maigari acknowledged the TUC’s resilience and commitment to workers’ welfare, especially in the wake of the 2023 fuel subsidy removal and the subsequent negotiations that birthed a new national minimum wage.

“Your demand for better economic conditions following the removal of fuel subsidies in 2023 and your subsequent active participation in negotiations with the government, culminating in the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers today, attest to your invaluable efforts,” he noted.

He commended the union’s choice of conference theme, “The Future of Work: Ensuring Fair Labour Practices and Economic Justice in a Digital Era,” saying it captured the pressing realities of today’s labour environment.

“As we navigate the complexities of the digital revolution, we must ensure that the rights and dignity of workers remain at the forefront of our national agenda,” Tinubu emphasized.

However, Tinubu cautioned that the benefits of digital technology must not overshadow the risks of job displacement and growing inequality.

“Although technology has the power to transform industries, create new opportunities, and drive economic growth; it poses risks—automation, job displacement, and widening inequalities. It is therefore our collective responsibility [to] harness the benefits of digital innovation while safeguarding the principles of fairness, equity and justice,” he stated.

Highlighting government plans to address these concerns, Tinubu laid out a three-pronged approach: strengthening labour laws, investing in skills development, and promoting economic fairness.

“We will strengthen labour laws to protect workers’ rights, ensure safe working conditions, and eliminate exploitation. We shall continue prioritizing education, vocational training, and digital literacy initiatives,” he announced.

He further pledged, “We will continue to work tirelessly to reduce opportunities for all Nigerians, regardless of their background,” adding, “Let us all commit to a Nigeria where every worker, irrespective of industry or background, enjoys fair labour practices and economic justice.”

Turning to the TUC elections, the President charged delegates to uphold the principles of transparency and unity.

“I urge you to approach this process with the utmost integrity, unity, and foresight. The decisions you make today will shape the future of this organization and its ability to advocate for the rights and welfare of workers across Nigeria,” he said.

Tinubu urged the TUC to “prioritize transparency and fairness,” insisting that “every vote must count, and let’s hear every voice.”

He encouraged delegates to “elect leaders with vision and dedication,” and to “remain united in purpose,” stressing that their shared mission remains to protect workers’ interests.

“As President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I re-affirm my administration’s commitment to supporting this Labour Centre in its endeavours,” he said, describing the election as “a testament to the strength and unity of the TUC.”

Looking ahead to the Dinner and Award Night planned as part of the conference, the President congratulated the awardees in advance.

“I pray that such an event will be a moment of recognition and a testament to our values, hard work, integrity, and the pursuit of justice,” he said.

Tinubu concluded by saluting the TUC’s dedication and reaffirmed his administration’s support for Nigerian workers.

“Once again, I commend the Trade Union Congress for organizing this event, and for its unwavering commitment to the welfare of Nigerian workers. Please, be assured of our continued support in your noble struggle to improve the conditions of our workers,” he stated.