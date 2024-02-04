Everton scores in 94th minutes to draw with Tottenham

Jarrad Branthwaite scored a dramatic equaliser deep into injury time, following Richarlison’s double, to salvage a Premier League point for Everton against Tottenham.

The hosts looked to be heading for a deflating defeat but the despair turned to joy as defender Branthwaite converted at the back post in the 94th minute.

A point momentarily takes the Toffees out of the relegation zone on goal difference, before Luton visit Newcastle later on Saturday.

Before that late leveller, it looked like in-form Richarlison had returned to haunt his former side with a delightful double in front of the Gwladys Street End.

It took the visitors just four minutes to prise open the Toffees backline as Destiny Udogie pulled the ball back for Richarlison to guide home a lovely volley from eight yards out, and after the hosts drew level, he curled in a sumptuous second from the edge of the box.

READ ALSO: Excitement as Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci inches towards

Everton had improved in between those goals and Dominic Calvert-Lewin nodded over the crossbar before the striker’s header from close range flicked in off Jack Harrison for the leveller.

Sean Dyche’s side went in search for another equaliser and substitute Youssef Chermiti came close late on before Branthwaite bundled in to bring much-needed relief – although only after a video assistant referee check confirmed there was no offside.

“It’s a great header, it’s a brave header,” said Dyche. “Who knows [with VAR] at the minute? I don’t think anyone can make head or tail of it.”

After a brilliant start under Postecoglou, Tottenham faced questions when they lost four and drew one of their games during a poor run in November and December.

They seemed to show a renewed mettle after that – and were heading for a sixth win in eight league games as they led Everton – but familiar failings let them down again.

The draw meant they missed the chance to go level on 46 points with Manchester City and Arsenal above them in the table and claw themselves back into the title race.

For much of the game, though, a former Evertonian looked like being the difference maker with his instinctive finishing.

Brazil striker Richarlison has not found it easy since moving to north London for £60m in July 2022, netting only two goals in his first 39 league games.

But he looks like he has finally settled in, netting nine goals in his past eight league appearances, including a delightful curling strike from outside the area for his second here.

Richarlison did not celebrate either of his goals, instead gesturing an apology towards the home faithful, who repaid the act with a round of applause.

Postecoglou said: “He’s been great, Richy. He worked really hard for the team and he is the one who deserves all the credit.

“There is more to come from him, he’s working really hard to improve.”

He could have had a hat-trick in the second half but was denied by Jordan Pickford’s sharp save and further stops from the England international proved vitally important.

Pickford made excellent saves to deny James Maddison twice and keep out Pedro Porro’s stinging drive, before wildly celebrating Branthwaite’s goal.