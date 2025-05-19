Everton Bids Farewell to Goodison Park with a Win

Everton Football Club closed a historic chapter in English football history with a 2–0 victory over Southampton, marking their final match at Goodison Park, their home since 1892.

The iconic ground, located in the Walton area of Liverpool, has been Everton’s fortress for 133 years, hosting countless memorable moments, from league titles to legendary derbies against city rivals Liverpool.

The win came courtesy of goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who opened the scoring in the first half with a powerful header, and Dwight McNeil, who sealed the game late on with a curling effort from outside the box.

The atmosphere was electric and emotional, as fans waved goodbye to a stadium steeped in tradition, character, and working-class grit.

Goodison Park has long been regarded as one of the most atmospheric venues in English football, known for its close stands and raucous support.

The move comes as part of Everton’s broader vision to modernize and expand their commercial and global profile. The club will now relocate to the Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium, a 52,888-capacity waterfront arena expected to open for the 2025/26 season.

Club legends, including Graeme Sharp and Tim Cahill, were present to witness the final home fixture, while tributes to past players and moments lit up the evening.

Manager Sean Dyche, who has led the club through a challenging season, praised the fans for their unwavering loyalty, calling the occasion “a night of pride, history, and new beginnings.”