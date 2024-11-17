“Evanny Eweka’s Disappearance: A Tragic Intersection of Family and Politics

Evanny Eweka, born on December 21, 2000, has been missing since 13th of September 2023, leaving his family heartbroken and desperate for answers.

His father, Prince Emmanuel Eweka, a respected local government chairman with the APC political party, and his mother, Rose Eweka, have been searching tirelessly, but their son’s fate remains unknown.

It all began during a period of intense political rivalry, with Prince Emmanuel becoming a target of opposition forces. One tragic day, while Evanny was in his school hostel, his father, mother, and brothers were kidnapped—an attack allegedly orchestrated by political adversaries aiming to weaken Prince Emmanuel.

The family managed to arrange an escape for Evanny, hoping to keep him safe. But somewhere along the way, Evanny disappeared, and all contact with him was lost.

Months have passed, and the Eweka’s family still doesn’t know if Evanny is alive or if he met a tragic end. They continue to receive chilling threats, warning them to stay silent or face further harm. Despite this, they remain determined, appealing to anyone who may have information about Evanny’s whereabouts.

The family would be eternally grateful for any leads that could help them find their missing son, and they will not rest until they know what happened to him.