Euro 2024: Ronaldo suspended for Portugal’s qualifier against Luxembourg

Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, is suspended for Monday’s Euro 2024 qualifying game against Luxembourg.

The Al-Nassr forward picked up a yellow card in their 1-0 win over Slovakia on Friday.

Ronaldo was very fortunate to escape more punishment as he caught ex-Manchester United team-mate Martin Dubravka in the face with a stray boot.

READ ALSO: Gov. Sani orders manhunt for perpetrators of recent.

However, referee Glenn Nyberg opted to just show a yellow card and Ronaldo survived a VAR review.

Ronaldo is now suspended as the yellow card he picked up is his third of the European Championship qualifying campaign.

For more news updates follow us on www.dailytimesng.com