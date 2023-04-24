Ethnic clash: One dead, others injured as AMAC Chairman sues for calm

…FCT police broker peace between warring groups

BY UKPONO UKPONG

At least one person was yesterday reported dead while several others sustained injuries following a violent clash between some Hausa and Gbagyi Youths along 3rd Avenue of the Gwarinpa axis in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to eyewitness, the crisis followed a squabble between some Hausa and Gbagyi Youths on Saturday, April 22, after alleged discovery that a native was an informant, revealing information of alleged illicit drug activities to security operatives.

The discovery led to members of the affected groups launching an attacked on the informant, thereby escalating the situation.

This did not go down well as a reprisal attack was also launched which resulted to the groups resorting to the use of various forms of weapon while residents and traders in the area scampered for safety.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council, (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Maikalangu has called for calm in the area.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant media and Public Affairs, Kingsley Madaki, the chairman appealed to all residents of the district to remain calm and law abiding.

He assured that security agencies were already looking into the situation and that peace will be fully restored soonest.

While calling on the traditional and religious leaders to also intervene and ensure that peace is restored in the area, he residents against taking laws into their hands, thereby, perpetrating any acts of violence.

“The government condemns in strong terms this unfortunate situation and commiserates with the affected citizens and their families, and others that lost their property and valuables.

“The government therefore wishes to categorically warn citizens against mob action. No one will be allowed to conduct themselves in an arbitrary manner. Impunity has no place in this Council.

“There are designated agencies vested with the duty of law enforcement, and citizens cannot usurp their roles; rather it is the duty of all citizens to report infractions of the law and help to prevent or detect crime. There can be no recourse to self-help.

“Only constituted authorities and security agencies have the statutory right and the constitutional mandate to enforce compliance to the law.”

Meanwhile, the FCT Police Command in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, has revealed that one person has been arrested in connections with the unfortunate incident.

She noted that the Ag. Commissioner of Police for the FCT, Ahmed Musa, has ordered an investigation to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the affray.

The statement further revealed that Musa has also met with the with Traditional Rulers of both the Hausa and Gbagyi Communities in Gwarinpa at his office in the Command Headquarters to broker peace between both groups, deliberate on possible collaborations necessary to keep the youths in check and oust troubleshooters in the communities.

“The fracas between the two groups which caused the grievous wounding of two (2) youths who were conveyed to the hospital where one was eventually declared dead after attempts to attend to his wounds failed, led to the arrest of one suspect who is currently assisting the Police in their investigations to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the affray.

“The Acting Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT has charged the Traditional Rulers to consistently encourage the youths to imbibe peace and pursue grievances through the legally approved channels rather than taking laws into their hands. Meanwhile, the Police has intensified surveillance patrols in the areas for monitoring the situation to ensure that it does not further escalate. He urges all well-meaning residents of the FCT to go about their lawful businesses and report all suspicious activities, persons, or groups via Command emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883,” the statement reads in parts.

