Equities market sustains upward momentum as investors gain N188bn

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Nigerian Exchange maintained its bullish run on Tuesday as investors gained approximately N188 billion, with the All-Share Index rising by 0.27 per cent to close at 111,902.61 points, while market capitalisation hit N70.56 trillion. This positive close pushed the year-to-date return to 8.72 per cent, up from 8.43 per cent in the previous session.

Market activity was also upbeat, with trading volume climbing by 25.05 per cent to 512.17 million units, and the value of transactions surging 73.41 per cent to N17.11 billion. Japaul Gold led the volume chart with 58.90 million shares, while MTN Nigeria topped the value chart with trades worth N4.86 billion.

Overall market breadth was positive, with more gainers than losers in a 1.39-to-1 ratio. Learn Africa recorded the highest gain of 10 per cent, while Academy Press topped the losers’ chart with a 10 per cent decline, reflecting investor profit-taking in select counters.

Meanwhile, the NASD OTC Securities Exchange extended its rally, as the index advanced 0.79 per cent to close at 3,230.9 points, and market capitalisation rose to N1.89 trillion. Activity on the NASD also saw a remarkable spike, with volume soaring by 3,378 per cent to 533.53 million units and value up by 638.59 per cent to N4.50 billion, across 49 deals.

The continued interest across both platforms reflects growing investor confidence amid improving liquidity and bargain hunting across key sectors.