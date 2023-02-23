Equities market rebounds, gains N68.76bn

By Temitope Adebayo

The equities market of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Wednesday recovered from the previous session loss, as the market capitalisation gained N68.76billion to close at N29.59trillion.

Also, the local bourse benchmark Index closed 0.23 per cent higher to settle at 54,315.53 points, while the market’s performance was bolstered by renewed investor interests in ZENITHBANK (+0.80%), GTCO (+0.80%), ACCESSCORP (+0.55%) and GEREGU (+10.00%).

As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 5.98 per cent. However, analysis of yesterday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 74.82 per cent.

A total of 129.91million shares valued at N3.92billion were exchanged in 2,678 deals. AIICO (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 16.18m units traded while SEPLAT (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.10billion.

READ ALSO: Lai Mo’hmd unveils programmes to preserve legacy..

Market breadth closed positive at a 1.44-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. GEREGU (+10.00%) topped twelve (12) others on the leader’s log while WAPIC (-6.82%) led eight (8) others on the leader’s table.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...