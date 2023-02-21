Equities market rebounds, gains N228.74bn

By Temitope Adebayo

The equities market of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) rebounded on Monday, as market capitalisation increased by N228.74billion to close at N29.54trillion.

After the close of first trading day of the week, the Lagos bourse, also, recorded a benchmark Index gained of 0.78 per cent to close at 54,224.35 points.

Renewed interest in telco heavyweight, AIRTELAFRI (+3.85%) pushed the broader index into positive territory.

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 5.80 per cent, while yesterday’s market activities showed that trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 46.21 per cent.

A total of 154.63millio shares valued at N5.51bn were exchanged in 3,095 deals. GTCO (-0.20%) led the volume chart with 36.68million units traded while AIRTELAFRI (+3.85%) led the value chart in deals worth N2.94billion.

Market breadth closed negative at a 1.44-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. VITAFOAM (-7.18%) topped twelve (12) others on the laggard’s log while CONOIL (+9.93%) led eight (8) others on the leader’s table.

