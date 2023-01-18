Equities market rebounds by N192bn over renewed bullish activity

By Temitope Adebayo

The equities market of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday rebounded from the previous day losses, due to the renewed bullish activity to see the market capitalization gained N192.00 billion.

At the close of yesterday trading session, the benchmark index advanced by 0.67 per cent to close at 52,701.31 points, the highest point since 15 June 2022, while the market value stood at N28.70 trillion as against N28.51trillion recorded on the first trading day of the week. And N28, 602.13 trillion recorded last Friday

Telco heavyweight, AIRTELAFRI (+3.23%) was the major driver of the market’s positive performance, indicating a year-to-date (YTD) return increase to 2.83 per cent.

Analysis of Yesterday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session with the value of transactions up by 36.73 per cent.

A total of 228.49million units of shares valued at N4.44billion were exchanged in 3,681 deals. STERLNBANK (-0.65%) led the volume chart with 76.74million units traded while GEREGU (-6.71%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.43billion.

Market breadth closed positive at a 1.15-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. UPDCREIT (+10.00%) led fourteen (14) others on the gainer’s table while UPDC (-6.93%) topped twelve (12) others on the laggard’s log.

