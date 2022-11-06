Equities market increased by N194bn in one week

By Motolani Oseni

The equities market of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) last week appreciated by N194 billion to close the week at N24.112 trillion.

There was upbeat momentum in the local equities this week and was buoyed by the outpour of company releases into the market to aid investment decisions and create entry opportunities for equities traders.

Throughout the week, we saw demand pressure in the industrial goods sector driven by price appreciation and demand pressure seen in some of the large and mid-cap companies within the sector such as Dangote Cement and Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), which drove positive sentiments in the benchmark index.

Accordingly, the All-Share Index advanced by 0.81 per cent week-on-week (W-o-W) to close at 44,269.18 points.

Sectoral performance was largely bearish following losses in the Oil and Gas index with a weekly decline of 5.4 per cent. The consumer goods index recorded a weekly loss of 2.3 per cent, while the Banking and Insurance indices shed 1.9 per cent and 1.3 per cent, W-o-W. On the flip side, the Industrial Goods index gained 5.4 per cent for the week.

Market breadth for the week was negative as 20 equities appreciated in price, 43 equities depreciated in price, while 94 equities remained unchanged. FTN Cocoa Processors led the gainers table by 13.33 per cent to close at 34 kobo, per share. Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) followed with a gain of 10.47 per cent to close at N5.70, while Dangote Cement went up by 8.84 per cent to close to N240.00, per share.

On the other side, Chams Holding Company led the decliner’s table by 14.81 per cent to close at 23 kobo, per share. Ikeja Hotel followed with a loss of 12.96 per cent to close at 94 kobo, while Cornerstone Insurance declined by 12.00 per cent to close at 44 kobo, per share.

Overall, a total turnover of 1.410 billion shares worth N15.510 billion in 19,025 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 598.817 million shares valued at N14.234 billion that exchanged hands last week in 15,859 deals, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 804.570 million shares valued at N6.300 billion traded in 9,922 deals; contributing 57.04 per cent and 40.62 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Agriculture Industry followed with 357.623 million shares worth N287.992 million in 560 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry traded a turnover of 68.309 million shares worth N97.051 million in 530 deals.

READ ALSO: Cybersecurity is collective responsibility, says

Trading in the top three equities; Access Holdings, FTN Cocoa Processors and Fidelity Bank, (measured by volume) accounted for 800.622 million shares worth N3.373 billion in 2,051 deals, contributing 56.76 per cent and 21.75 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...