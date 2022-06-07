Equities market gains N96bn on first trading day

By Motolani Oseni

The equities market of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) yesterday extended gains from the prior trading session, starting this week on a positive with a market capitalisation gain of N96 billion.

The summary of the first trading activities session on Monday indicated that the overall market capitalisation value appreciated by N96 billion to close at N28.619 trillion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 178.22 absolute points, representing a rise of 0.34 per cent, to close at 53,086.46 points, DailyTimes gathered

Although, the market’s positive performance was driven by price appreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks including; MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), Conoil, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGXGroup), Julius Berger and Eterna.

The market breadth closed positive as 19 stocks gained relative to 13 stocks that declined. Conoil recorded the highest price gain of 9.97 per cent to close at N32.00, per share. Pharma Deko Plc followed with a gain of 9.38 per cent to close at N1.75, while Learn Africa gained 8.72 per cent to close at N2.37, per share.

FTN Cocoa processors appreciated by 5.88 per cent to close at 36 kobo, while Chams gained 4.17 per cent to close at 25 kobo, per share. On the other hand, Japaul Gold and Ventures led the losers’ chart by 6.25 per cent to close at 30 kobo, per share.

READ ALSO: Adamu is joking – Akeredolu rejects Lawan as APC…

Associated Bus Company followed with a decline of 6.06 per cent to close at 31 kobo, while Unilever Nigeria shed 3.01 per cent to close at N14.50, per share.

AIICO Insurance shed 2.94 per cent to close at 66 kobo, while Jaiz Bank depreciated by 2.22 per cent to close at 88 kobo, per share.

Meanwhile, the total volume of trades rose significantly by 167.03 per cent to 755.624 million units, valued at N8.902 billion, and exchanged in 4,297 deals. Transactions in the shares of FBN Holdings (FBNH) topped the activity chart with 610.414 million shares valued at N6.776 billion.

Flour Mills of Nigeria followed with 22.966 million shares worth N803.915 million, while Wapic Insurance traded 21.604 million shares valued at N8.794 million.

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) traded 11.567 million shares valued at N14.564 million, while Zenith Bank transacted 8.917 million shares worth N208.879 million.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...