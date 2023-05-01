Equities market closes trading sessions with N570.52bn w/w gains

By Temitope Adebayo

The equities market of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) ended last week’s trading sessions on a positive note, posting market capitalization gains of N570.52 billion week on week (w/w) to close at N28.53 trillion.

The week closed the session stronger, bringing the All-Share Index (ASI) up by 0.32 per cent to settle at 52,403.51 points.

Gains in BUAFOODS (+5.56%), WAPCO (+0.42%) and ACCESSCORP (+1.50%) outweighed losses in telco heavyweight, MTNN (-0.57%) alongside GTCO (-0.20%) and NB (-2.59%) keeping the market in the positive terrain.

Having gained in all five (5) trading sessions last week, the ASI closed 2.04 per cent higher w/w, its first week of gain in the month.

Over the course of the week, the market witnessed strong bullish sentiment in index heavyweights, AIRTELAFRI (+4.34% w/w), MTNN (+2.10% w/w) and BUAFOODS (+11.76% w/w), which offset losses in NESTLE (-3.38% w/w), GTCO (-0.60% w/w) and NB (-11.48% w/w).

As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) rose to 2.25 per cent, even as the last trading session market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 25.83 per cent.

A total of 3.13bn shares valued at N13.07billion were exchanged in 5,573 deals.

TRANSCORP (-9.94%) led the volume and value charts with 2.73bn units traded in deals worth N8.52billion, this was following a mutual agreement between Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu of which Femi Otedola exited his recently acquired six per cent stake in the company on Friday.

Market breadth closed positive at a 1.05-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones.

BERGER (+9.86%) topped nineteen (19) others on the leader’s log while CUTIX (-10.00%) topped eighteen (18) others on the laggard’s table.

